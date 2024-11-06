National

21st Edition of India – US Military Cooperation Group meeting held in New Delhi

The 21st edition of India – US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was conducted from 05 to 06 November 2024 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including capacity building, training exchanges, defence industrial cooperation and the advancement of joint exercises that bolster preparedness for conventional and hybrid threats.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General JP Mathew, representing India and Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lieutenant General Joshua M Rudd, representing the US. Senior officials from both countries took the opportunity to review the ongoing initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of the Indo-US defence partnership and committed to strengthening this strategic relationship through proactive engagement and enhanced interoperability. They also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of Indo-US military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

The MCG is a landmark forum aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and fostering strategic and operational defence collaboration between the Armed Forces of both countries. The 21st MCG meeting represents a step forward in advancing the shared objectives of India and US to ensure regional and global security, counter emerging threats and build mutual capabilities.

