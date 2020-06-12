Bhubaneswar: Another 21 NDRF,ODRAF, State Fire Service personnel test COVID19 positive in Odisha in last 24 hours. So far, a total of 136 disaster management personnel who were on Amphan duty in Kolkata have been tested positive for the disease.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 112 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total count rises to 3498. 107 cases reported from quarantine centres while 5 are local contacts.

District-wise details of cases

Jharsuguda: 2

Malangiri: 3

Keonjhar: 5

Jajpur: 3

Khordha: 8

Angul: 6

Deogarh: 2

Cuttack: 3

Ganjam: 6

Sundargarh: 4

Puri: 15

Boudh: 3

Gajapati: 5

Sambalpur: 5

Bolangir: 5

Mayurbhanj: 7

Balasore: 5

Nayagarh: 4

NDRF/ ODRAF/ Fire service: 21

Related

comments