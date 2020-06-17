21 more #Odisha fire service personnel returned from #WestBengal test #COVID19 positive

Bolangir: 21 personnel of Odisha Fire Services dept who were on Amphan duty in Kolkata have also tested Corona positive.

It should be noted that a total of 175 new Covid19 cases have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Cumulative positive cases rise to 4338. Of the 175 new cases in the State today, 30 are local cases while 145 have been reported from quarantine centres. Gajapati reports 57 new cases followed by 25 in Khurda, 18 in Puri & 11 in Bargarh. 21 more fire service personnel returned from WB also test positive.

New positive cases: 175

In quarantine: 145

Local contacts: 30

District Wise Cases

1. Mayurbhanj: 5

2. Khordha: 25

3. Sundargarh: 5

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Jagatsinghpur: 7

6. Jharsuguda: 1

7. Balasore: 6

8. Kendrapada: 1

9. Nuapada: 4

10. Kandhamal: 7

11. Bargarh: 11

12. Puri: 18

13. Gajapati: 57

14. Bolangir: 3

15. Ganjam: 1

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty:21

New recoveries: 120

Cumulative tested: 208472

Positive: 4338

Recovered: 2974

Active cases: 1350

Related

comments