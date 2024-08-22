21.67 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2024

21.67 lakh new employees have been added in the month of June, 2024 as per provisional payroll data of ESIC released today.

13,483 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 7% in net registrations compared to June’2023.

Year on Year Comparison Head June 2023 June 2024 Growth Number of New employees registered during the month 20.27 Lakh 21.67 Lakh 1.40 Lakh

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 21.67 lakh employees added during the month, 10.58 lakh employees amounting to around 49% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.32 lakh in June, 2024. Besides, a total of 55 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.