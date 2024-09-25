20th Town Official Language Implementation Committee meeting held at NALCO

Bhubaneswar : The 20th biannual meeting of the Bhubaneswar Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC-U), was held at the Corporate Headquarters of National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) at Bhubaneswar on 24th September, 2024.

In line with the directives of Government of India on Official Language, usage and progress of Hindi in day-to-day official work of Central Public Sector Undertaking having offices in Bhubaneswar was reviewed during the meeting. Various initiatives undertaken for promotion of the official language and activities to be undertaken including Hindi Workshops and Hindi Competitions, formation of sub-committees, increasing official work in Hindi, TOLIC magazine, etc., were also discussed in meeting.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, and Chairman, TOLIC (U), Bhubaneswar chaired the meeting in the presence of Shri Jagdish Arora, Director (P&T) and Director (HR)-Addl. Charge, Shri Asutosh Rath, Executive Director (HR & Administration).

Senior officials and Representatives from various CPSE with offices in Bhubaneswar including Powergrid Corporation of India, HPCL, SAIL, MCL, BHEL, FCI, HUDCO, BEML Ltd., National Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, GAIL, IOCL, BPCL, RINL, NTPC, RITES, REC, WAPCOS, CMPDIL and other CPSEs attended the meeting along with the Hindi Officers and Hindi Translators. Appreciating the efforts being taken by various CPSE for progressive usage of Hindi in official work, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, in his address suggested several measures to increase the use of Hindi while laying emphasis on the upliftment of the official language, and called upon to put forth concerted efforts to further promote the usages of Hindi in day-to-day official work.

The meeting was conducted by Shri Himanshu Rai, Manager (Official Language), NALCO and Committee Member-Secretary (TOLIC).