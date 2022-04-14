20th India-France Joint Staff talks held in Paris

New Delhi :The 20th edition of India-France Joint Staff talks was held in Paris, France on April 12-13, 2022. The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, Int-C (Military Cooperation), Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) Air Vice Marshal B Manikantan and Head of Bilateral Cooperation South/Staff HQ Brigadier General Eric Peltier.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism and strengthening ongoing defence engagements.

The India-France Joint Staff talks is a forum established to enhance defence cooperation between both the nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels.