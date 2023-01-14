MAROON BERET CEREMONIAL PARADE AT GARUD REGIMENTAL TRAINING CENTRE AIR FORCE STATION CHANDINAGAR

New Delhi : To mark the successful completion of training of Air Force Special Forces ‘Garud’ Commandos, Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on 14 January 2023 at Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC), Air Force Station Chandinagar. Air Marshal Surat Singh AVSM VM VSM was the Reviewing officer for the parade.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated the Garuds on successful completion of their training. He emphasised the importance of rigorous training and honing of Special Forces skills to keep pace with the changing security scenario. He presented Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge and Special Forces Tabs to the successful Garud trainees and gave away trophies to the meritorious trainees. The best all rounder trophy was presented to AC Vikram Davar.

As part of the ceremony, Garuds demonstrated combat firing skill, hostage rescue, firing drill, assault explosives, obstacle crossing drill,wall climbing, slithering, rappelling and military martial arts.

The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade is a significant event that marks the culmination of an extremely demanding training schedule. These newly passed out trainees enter the elite Garud force and add strength to the operational capability of IAF.