206 Crore released to States for promotion of exports under TIES scheme

New Delhi : The Department of Commerce, Government of India is implementing the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) w.e.f. FY 2017-18 with the objective of assisting Central and State Government agencies in the creation of appropriate infrastructure for growth of exports. Under the scheme, financial assistance in the form of grant-in-aid is provided to Central/State Government owned agencies (or their Joint Ventures with major stake-holding by them) for setting up or up-grading export infrastructure in States/UTs. The scheme can be availed by States through their implementing agencies, for infrastructure projects with significant export linkages like Border Haats, Land customs stations, quality testing and certification labs, cold chains, trade promotion centres, export warehousing and packaging, SEZs and ports/airports cargo terminuses. The Scheme guidelines are available at https://commerce.gov.in/trade-promotion/trade-promotion-assistance/.

Under the TIES, financial assistance for 27 export infrastructure projects have been approved during FY 2019-20 to 2022-23 (till 19th July, 2022). The State/UT-wise details of funds released during last three years are given at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE-I

Details of projects approved under TIES {FY 2019-20 to FY 2022-23 (till 19.07.2022)}

Sl. No. Name of State/UT, where project(s) located Year Number of New projects approved TIES fund released (In Rs. Cr.) 1. Karnataka 2019-20 0 2.65* 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 0.35* 2022-23 1 5.46** Total 1 8.46 2 Kerala 2019-20 1 10 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 1 18.09* 2022-23 0 0 Total 2 28.09 3 Manipur 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 0 5.63* 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 0 5.63 4 Andhra Pradesh 2019-20 0 9.9856* 2020-21 2 13 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 2 22.9856 5 Tamil Nadu 2019-20 5 15.91 2020-21 1 14.4584* 2021-22 4 22.94 2022-23 0 2.82** Total 10 56.1284 6 Madhya Pradesh 2019-20 0 8.04* 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 0 8.04 7 Uttar Pradesh 2019-20 0 0.48 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 0 0.48 8 Maharashtra 2019-20 0 1.52* 2020-21 1** 0 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 1 1.52 9 Tripura 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 2** 0 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 2 0 10 West Bengal 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 6.83* 2022-23 0 0 Total 0 6.83 11 Himachal Pradesh 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 1 10 2022-23 0 0 Total 1 10 12 Haryana 2019-20 1 0 2020-21 0 6.06* 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 1 6.06 13 Chandigarh 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 2.82* 2022-23 0 0 Total 0 2.82 14 Assam 2019-20 2 5.7725 2020-21 0 5.6875* 2021-22 0 3.96* 2022-23 0 0 Total 2 15.42 15 Punjab 2019-20 2 0 2020-21 0 5.77* 2021-22 1 10 2022-23 0 0 Total 3 15.77 16 Jharkhand 2019-20 1 9.80 2020-21 0 0 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 1 9.80 17. Sikkim 2019-20 0 0 2020-21 1 8.87 2021-22 0 0 2022-23 0 0 Total 1 8.87 Grand Total 27 206.904 *Includes disbursement of subsequent installments for a previously sanctioned project/new project approved in previous financial year. **Funds yet to be disbursed.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.