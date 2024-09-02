2024 Paris Paralympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates athlete Preeti Pal for winning second medal

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated track and field athlete Preeti Pal for winning a second medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The 23-year-old won a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 event, becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.

#Cheer4Bharat”