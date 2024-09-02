National

2024 Paris Paralympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates athlete Preeti Pal for winning second medal

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated track and field athlete Preeti Pal for winning a second medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The 23-year-old won a bronze medal in the Women’s 200m T35 event, becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.
#Cheer4Bharat”

 

