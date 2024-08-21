2024 Jawa 42 ‘The Answer’: Trinity of Performance, Design and Engineering; Disrupts from Rs 1.72 Lakh

Mumbai – Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles who introduced ‘Neo-Classic’ motorcycles to India, proudly unveils the 2024 Jawa 42. This latest avatar, driven by continuous enhancement and tech-advancements cements the Jawa 42’s position as India’s most revered neo-classic machine. With its unparalleled blend of design, performance, and engineering, the 2024 model promises an exhilarating riding experience that sets a new benchmark in its class.

The 2024 Jawa 42 redefines price performance with revolutionary upgrades. Powered by the new 294cc J-Panther liquid-cooled engine delivering 27.32 PS and 26.84 Nm, it features refined NVH levels, gear-based throttle mapping and smoother shifting. With improved ground clearance, retuned suspension, an enhanced seat, and best-in-class braking, this 42 sets a new benchmark in riding dynamics, comfort, and safety.

“The 2024 Jawa 42 is a testament to holistic approach to motorcycle engineering,” says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “We’ve left no stone unturned in our quest for ‘price-performance’ perfection. From upgrading materials to refining our manufacturing processes, we’ve pushed boundaries at every step. We believe in the philosophy of price-performance engineering, and the result is a motorcycle that doesn’t just meet expectations—it redefines them. The authentic neo-classic 2024 Jawa 42 is a trinity of edgy performance, gorgeous design, and precision engineering.”

A Legacy of Continuous Innovation: Perfecting the Neo-Classic

The Jawa 42’s evolution has been a relentless pursuit of perfecting the ultimate neo-classic motorcycle. From its inception, each upgrade has brought us closer to the perfect synthesis of classic style and modern performance.

Our journey began with a potent, segment-first liquid-cooled engine and 6-speed transmission, laying the foundation for the perfect neo-classic. As we progressed, we enhanced performance, comfort, and versatility while meeting stringent emission standards.

Recent updates have significantly elevated the Jawa 42 experience. We’ve implemented gear-based throttle mapping and an assist & slip (A&S) clutch, enhancing overall riding dynamics. The latest engine improvements include a heavier magneto, larger throttle body and entry duct, and a CP4 cylinder head for superior performance.

For 2024, we’ve fine-tuned the experience even further. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gears are now optimized for enhanced drivability with shifting smoothness. A redesigned balancer weight and new hub-type balancer gear have reduced vibrations, delivering our most refined and exhilarating ride yet.

The result of this tireless journey is the realization of our ultimate vision. Today’s Jawa 42 stands as the pinnacle of neo classic performance, offering best-in-class braking, handling, and ergonomics. It’s not just a throwback to the past or a nod to the future – it’s the perfect neo classic, exactly as we envisioned from the start.

Designed for the Discerning Rider

The 2024 Jawa 42 speaks to a new generation of riders who demand performance without compromising on style. The expanded palette now offers 14 striking colour options featuring both matte and gloss options.

The iconic Jawa tank and 42’s bold aesthetics, adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette. Whether you prefer the timeless appeal of classic shades or the head-turning allure of our new vibrant options, there’s a Jawa 42 to match every rider’s personality.