2021 will witness Jharkhand as a preferred investors destination: Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand

New Delhi: Mr Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand today said though the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the economy across the globe, the state’s priority is to give pace and momentum to the industries in Jharkhand once again.

Addressing the event of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jharkhand Department of Industries and FICCI, Mr Soren said that the pandemic has been worse for smaller states and the MoU aims at promoting manufacturing, and foster innovation across sectors in Jharkhand.

He stated that though Jharkhand may be a small state but it has great capabilities and hidden potential. He mentioned that FICCI has supported the state in the past but with the signing of the MoU now, the state will formally partner with FICCI and this collaboration will enable Jharkhand to not only strengthen itself but also support other states to foster.

The main aim of the MoU is to reinstate previous position of the economy post COVID-19 along with sustainable economic development in the state. “The MoU will permit the Jharkhand government and FICCI will work together to promote priority sectors in the state” said Mr Soren.

Ms Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Industry, Govt of Jharkhand said, “We are glad to partner with the country’s oldest apex chamber of commerce and the MoU will develop sustainable roadmap to recovery post COVID-19.”

Mr Subhrakant Panda, Vice President, FICCI said that Jharkhand is a state that is extremely rich in mineral resources and the largest producer of Tussar silks in the country. The state, he said, has done extremely well to recover from the effects of COVID-19. He further said that FICCI will provide complete support to publicize Jharkhand’s capabilities and its many achievements, including being one of the top five states in terms of ease of doing business.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI thanked the Govt of Jharkhand for the opportunity and said the state has huge potential and FICCI will work together with the state to encourage industry to come and invest in Jharkhand.