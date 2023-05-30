200 youths of Paradeep successfully complete placement linked training by AM/NS India

Bhubaneswar : The first batch of 200 youths of Paradeep region have successfully completed placement linked IT/ITES training imparted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India). 143 interested candidates have already been placed in well-known companies including AP Industrial Solutions Private Limited, DesiCrew Services Kaup Private Limited, M/s Mahavir Traders, Tatwa Technologies Ltd, Razz Online Solution Centre and AIIT Academy.

AM/NS India in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation is providing skill development training to underprivileged youths in IT/ITES skill sector job roles in Paradeep region as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under Project Daksh.

The Paradeep Skill Development Centre was inaugurated on May 17, 2022. For enrolment in the first batch, community mobilization was done through seminars, door-to-door contact, pamphlets and brochures and advertisement in social media. Post counselling, the trainees were inducted into a 440 hours of training programme and were trained in job roles of Domestic Data Entry Operators and Customer Relationship Management and other Domestic Non-Voice trades. It included theoretical and practical training along with industrial visits. To enhance employability competencies, soft skills training was also imparted to them. On completion of the training, the trainees were assessed by Sector Skill Council empanelled agencies and issued training completion certificates with placement opportunities.

Encouraged with the success of the first batch, the target now is to train 800 youths in the second year with opening of new centres in Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Keonjhar in addition to the existing one at Paradeep. These should immensely benefit youths of the regions.

22-year-old Soudamini Das from Chakradharpur village is one of the successfully placed candidates of the first batch who was trained in Domestic Data Entry Operator at the Paradeep Skill Centre and has joined in Tatwa Technologies Limited, Bhubaneswar post completion of the course. In her words, “I am highly elated to financially support my family and pay for my sibling’s education. I am thankful to AM/NS India, NSDC and Funfirst Global Skillers for launching this government certified training for local youths like me. The course was aligned to the industry requirements which helped me quickly understand and meet the workplace deliverables. During the course we were exposed to classroom and practical trainings that made the learning easy and kept me motivated throughout the training.”