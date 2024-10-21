20 Injured in Odisha Bus-Pickup Van Collision; 14 Critical

In a tragic incident in Gajapati district, Odisha, a passenger bus collided with a pickup van, resulting in injuries to 20 people, 14 of whom are in critical condition. The accident occurred around 1 am near Kendu Ghati in Liligarh, when the Sri Jagannath express bus overturned and fell into a 20-foot gorge after the collision.

The injured, all from Malkangiri, were initially taken to Mohana hospital, with four of the critically injured transferred to MKCG Medical in Berhampur. The bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri when it also struck another passenger bus, Kaleswar Travels, before hitting the pickup.

Mohana Police arrived at the scene to assist the injured and have initiated an investigation into the accident.