New Delhi: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported. Several coaches of Sabarmati Express (from Varanasi to Ahmedabad) derail between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh. The derailment happened at nearly 2.35 am when the engine of the coach reportedly hit an object on the track.

“The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad,” tweets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.