20.74 Lakh New Workers Enrolled under ESI Scheme in August, 2024

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.74 lakh new employees have been added in the month of August, 2024.

28,917 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of August 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Further, the Year on Year analysis shows a growth of 6.80% in net registrations compared to August’2023.

Year on Year Comparison Head August 2023 August 2024 Growth Number of New employees registered during the month 19.42 Lakh 20.74 Lakh 1.32 Lakh

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 20.74 lakh employees added during the month, 9.89 lakh employees amounting to around 47.68% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.14 lakh in August, 2024. Besides, a total of 60 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of August, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.