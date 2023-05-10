20.38% voter turnout recorded at 11 am at Jharsuguda By polls

20.38 percent till 11 am in the Jharsuguda by-polls informed the State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal.



He further informs the voting started at 7 am in all booths in Jharsuguda by-election.



Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in 16 booths during the mock polls today. No errors occurred between 7 am and 9 am. He further said that, the EVMs malfunctioned in booths 62 and 128 between 9 am and 11 am.



As many as 24398 male and 20785 female voters cast their ballots with 20.38% polling by 11 am. The CEO further said that , All the booths are being sprinkled with water to avoid dust, there is drinking water facilities in all the booths, he added.



