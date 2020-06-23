2 more #COVID19 deaths in #Odisha, toll rises to 17

Bhubaneswar: Two more COVID19 deaths in Odisha, toll rises to 17, as per Health & Family Welfare department. 2 succumb to the deadly virus while another dies of other health complications .

Demise of two Covid positive cases of Cuttack while under treatment in hospital. One was a 71-year old Male who was also suffering from infected Diabetic Foot, Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease. The other was a 53-year old Male who was also suffering from diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha Reports 167 new COVID19 Positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 5470.150 cases from quarantine centres , 17 – Local contact cases.

