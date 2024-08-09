2-day training programme on ‘Applications of AI/ML’ being conducted by National e-Governance Division

In alignment with Digital India vision, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) continues to drive the integrated and standardized approach to Digital Governance through the Capacity Building Scheme of National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

The 2-day training programme on ‘Applications of AI/ML’ being conducted by NeGD, MeitY, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam from August 08-09, 2024 was inaugurated by the chief guest, Shri. G. T. Venkateshwar Rao, IRS (Retd.), Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax (Retd.), with 26 participants from New Delhi, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura & West Bengal at IIM M, Visakhapatnam.

In the inaugural address, emphasis was placed on the crucial need to develop infrastructure that facilitates the seamless integration of AI and machine learning into existing systems, while also safeguarding data security and privacy. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, governments can better anticipate citizen needs, streamline processes, and make informed, data-driven decisions.

The goal of this programme is to provide officers with effective strategies for the responsible implementation of AI. This encompasses navigating regulatory challenges, adhering to ethical standards, and maintaining practices that are both explainable and compliant with privacy regulations.

The Capacity-Building scheme under the Digital India Programme intends to build adequate and relevant capacities at all government levels and provide need-based training to conceptualize, lead, design, and implement e-governance projects. Vigorous efforts have been made to reach a large number of government officials and train them on relevant skills.