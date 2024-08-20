2-Day National Hindi Seminar Inaugurated at RINL

A two-day National Hindi Seminar on “Latest Hindi Parliamentary Committee Questionnaire and Quarterly Progress Report” commenced at RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant in association with HPCL under Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertaking-TOLIC), Visakhapatnam.

The 2-day National Hindi seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL today at the Centre for HRD-Nagarjuna of visakhapatnam steel plant

Chief Guest of Inaugural Function Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel), RINL said that RINL is always in forefront to support effective implementation of Hindi and local TOLIC has taken up several initiatives with the support of member offices. Further, Dr. Suresh Chandra Pandey spoke on the useful programs being conducted by RINL and TOLIC and also assured full support by RINL Management. This seminar was well supported by RINL and HPCL.

Sri Dharmvir, GM (Projects), HPCL attended as Special Guest and appreciated the RINL’s efforts in organizing such useful programs. Further, he expressed that HPCL will always extend support in organizing such events.

Delegates from TOLIC member offices as well as Hindi Officers from various organizations under Ministry of Steel (MoS) like SAIL, MOIL, KIOCL, MSTC and other CPSU’s, banks, Fishery survey of India are participating in this Seminar.

Dignitaries were accorded warm welcome by Dr. Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha & Hospitality) RINL. The program was coordinated by Dr T Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha) RINL. Sri JVVR Suresh, Hindi Nodal Officer, HPCL expressed vote of thanks.