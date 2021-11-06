“2 CHOCOLATE”- World digital Premiere on KANCCHA LANNKA

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s premium OTT platform-KANCCHA LANNKA is streaming “2 CHOCOLATE” on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021. It is undoubtedly a new trendsetting by KancchaLannka with big budget films being directly premiered in their Global Platform.

The movie is directed by Mr.Sushant Mani who is the most renowned director of Odia Film Industry of recent times. With successive super hit films, he has cemented his place in Ollywood.

“2 CHOCOLATE” is an out-and-out family entertainer that showcases a beautiful young love story. The film will have two debutant talented artists named Lohitansh, Swapna Priyadarshini, Neetu along with the famous Mumbai Odiya star Chitta Tripathy.

Kanncha Lannka is an emerging game-changer for its Original Odia Content developed in a variety of genres Including Crime, Thriller, Romantic, Comedy, Suspense, Epic, Fantasy, and a lot more. For a better experience, Kanncha Lannka will stream ad-free Ultra HD content with subtitles in English.

With pricing of Rs.349 per annum, Rs.249 for 6 months, or Rs. 149 for 3 months, it easily slips into your budget with easy multiple payment options of Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Online Wallets.

Commenting on this, Mr. Akshaya Kumar Parija, Co-founder & Chairman of KancchaLannka, said, “as promised, Kanccha Lannka is coming up with lots of new content in this festive season and ‘2 CHOCOLATE’ will be a wonderful entertainer for the viewers.” “This platform will be undoubtedly changing the perspective of Odia entertainment.” he further added.

Adding to this, Mr. Susant Mani said,“2CHOCOLATE is certainly going to make the viewers feel the freshness of this beautiful love story and thanks, to Kanccha Lannka for taking it to the world wide audience in the best possible way.”

