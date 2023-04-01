1st round of Yuva Sangam concludes with an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters visiting 22 States of India through 29 tours

The Registrations for Yuva Sangam (Phase II) started today through an online portal. It envisages participation of 1000 youngsters from 23 States and UTs of India. Under this initiative, the exposure tours will be conducted in the months of April and May 2023. They will travel in a group of 45 to 50 to the paired State. It will provide an immersive, multidimensional experience of various facets under five broad areas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology)and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).Through the course of the program, students will interact with each other in the areas of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events and tourism. In short, they will get a first- hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario.

Interested youth in the age group of 18-30 years may register on the portal exclusively developed for the purpose at https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/

The first round of Yuva Sangam was recently concluded with an overwhelming participation of approximately 1200 youngsters visiting 22 States of India through 29 tours with main focus on North Eastern Region during February-March 2023.The participants have had an enriching experience which brought out the spirit of EK BHARAT SHRESHTHA BHARAT in its true sense.

An initiative of ‘Yuva Sangam’ under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been conceptualized as a collaborative effort of various ministries with an aim to strengthen people to people connect and build empathy among youth across the nation. The initiative is inculcating common spirit of understanding among thousands of youth participating in the program, which shall resonate throughout the country and contribute immensely towards building a truly Shreshtha Bharat.