The 1st Labour 20 (L20) meeting is scheduled to be held in Amritsar, Punjab, from 19 th to 20th March 2023. L20 is one of the engagement groups under G20. It comprises leaders and representatives of trade union centers of G20 countries who provide analyses and policy recommendations aimed at addressing labor-related issues. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is the lead national trade union centre for organising the L20 inception meeting under India G20 presidency. Apart from the meeting, the participants of L20 meet would be taken to various excursion sites to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Amritsar.