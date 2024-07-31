19 National Skill Training Institutes out of 33 are exclusively for women

There are 19 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) out of 33 which are exclusively for women. These women NSTIs offer 19 courses under Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) as well as 23 courses under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS). The women NSTIs also offer courses in trades like Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Electronics Mechanic, Architectural Draftsman, Computer Software Application, Desktop Publishing Operator etc. to women trainees, both in CTS and CITS. Even trades like Electrician have been introduced in Women NSTIs at Indore and Vadodara. From the Session 2023-24, the trade of ‘Surveyor’ has been introduced in three women NSTIs. Another new trade under CTS namely ‘Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant’ is being introduced in eight women NSTIs from the year 2024-25 for the first time.

50.45% of seats sanctioned under CITS were women trainees whereas 84% trainees were women under CTS training in NSTIs.

To further increase participation in women courses, tuition and examination fee for all girl candidates is waived off and, 30% seats are reserved for women in general trades for admission in general NSTIs.