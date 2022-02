Bhubaneswar: 19 more people succumb to Covid19 in Odisha, virus toll in the state mounts to 8945; 6 fatalities reported from Balasore, 5 from Khordha district, 3 from Nuapada; Ganjam, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Subarnapur, Nayagarh districts register one death each

