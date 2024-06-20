18th Mumbai International Film Festival Celebrates Inclusivity with Film Screenings for Persons with Disabilities

At the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024, a dedicated initiative titled “Divyangjan Films” was featured to extend the joy of cinema to diverse segments of society. This special package was curated to ensure that persons with disabilities could also partake in and enjoy films at MIFF 2024. Students of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Tardeo and Sanskar Dham Vidyalaya Mumbai attended the special screening.

‘Divyangjan Films’ package had special screenings where films with Indian Sign Language and closed captions were showcased. This was to cater to audience with hearing disabilities. Also, there were films with audio description for the visually challenged. There was also a film with live dance using the Indian Sign language. Here are a few glimpses of the initiative:

Screening of ‘Divyangjan Films’ at JB Hall, NFDC-FD Premises during MIFF 2024

Left Photo- Blind fold bands distributed to MIFF delegates who have expressed interest to experience the film screening with audio description (for visually challenged students) with blind folds on them.

Right Photo – A MIFF delegate wearing a blindfold during the screening

Ms. Priya Sundaram of India Signing Hands interpreting the speech of Director and Classical Dancer Methil Devika, in Indian Sign Language

Ms. Priya Sundaram of India Signing Hands interpreting the speech of Brij Kothari, Faculty of IIT DELHI, and Senior Vice President of Toons Media, Abraham Uthup, in Indian Sign Language

Ms. Priya Sundaram of India Signing Hands interpreting the citations and announcements for the students with hearing disabilities during the screening of films for Divyangjan

Festival Director, MIFF, Prithul Kumar felicitates Founder and CEO, India Signing Hands

Festival Director, MIFF, Prithul Kumar felicitates Director of ‘Cross Over’ and Classical Dancer Methil Devika

Festival Director, MIFF, Prithul Kumar felicitates Brij Kothari, Faculty of IIT DELHI, and Senior Vice President of Toons Media, Abraham Uthup

Movie stills of films that uses Indian Sign Language for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community

Students Clapping in Indian Sign Language

Director of ‘Cross Over’ and Classical Dancer Methil Devika during the screeing of her film – Cross Over