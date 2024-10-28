18th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival Concluded With Award Presentation, Odissi, And Bharatnatyam Dance

Bhubaneswar: In keeping with Guru Debaprasad Das’s heartfelt wishes, Tridhara has been concluded the 18th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival today. Tridhara is continuing the Parampara of Guruji by teaching, choreographing and organising festivals, seminars, workshops worldwide for last three decades. Besides this Tridhara is also giving awards in memory of Late Guru Debaprasad Das to eminent dancers and gurus.

The closing ceremony of this grand celebration began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the esteemed guests, Prof. Prasanna Kumar Swain, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University of Culture; Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Director, Srjan, and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Communication and Indic Studies, SSU; Guru Datuk Ramli Ibrahim, Eminent Odissi Dancer; Shri Simanchala Panda, Working President, Tridhara and Guru Dr. Gajendra Kumar Panda, Director, Tridhara.

First presentation of the concluding evening was Solo Odissi dance by internationally acclaimed Odissi danseuse Madhavi Mudgal. Her first presentation was Abhinaya Bajilani Bajiba followed by Pallavi set to Rag-Gundakari and Tal-Adi. Next presentation was Solo Bharatnatyam dance by Eminent Bharatnatyam Exponent of International repute Guru Chitra Visweswaran.

After that, the ceremony commenced with the presentation of the prestigious Guru Debaprasad Award 2024 presented to Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi Dance); Padma Shri Chitra Visweswaran (Bharatnatyam); Padma Shri Ramlal Bareth (Kathak) and Padma Shri Guru Bhagabata Pradhan (Sabda Nrutya) by the esteemed guests of the evening.

After the award ceremony, Principle Dancers of Tridhara presented Odissi dance Sita Ram Bakyalapam from Valmiki Ramayan. The dance choreographed by Guru Dr. Gajendra Kumar Panda, music composed by Guru Gopal Chandra Panda and rhythm composed by Guru Sachidananda Das. The solo and group odissi dances were enthralled the audiences with enthusiasm till the end.

The 18th Guru Debaprasad Award Festival 2024 was sponsored and supported by Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Dept. of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Govt. of Odisha; MGM Minerals; NALCO; PPL; The New Marrion and Royal Midtown Hotel (RMH). The programme was anchored by Punyadarshan Sahoo.