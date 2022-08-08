India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.56 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.56 Cr (2,06,56,54,741) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,95,158 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.95 Cr (3,95,17,944) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10412659
2nd Dose
10095569
Precaution Dose
6466927
FLWs
1st Dose
18432023
2nd Dose
17679680
Precaution Dose
12559454
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
39517944
2nd Dose
28729649
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
61364340
2nd Dose
51505188
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
559848193
2nd Dose
510157649
Precaution Dose
33599308
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
203753295
2nd Dose
195616592
Precaution Dose
21263233
Over 60 years
1st Dose
127484610
2nd Dose
122253712
Precaution Dose
34914716
Precaution Dose
10,88,03,638
Total
2,06,56,54,741
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,35,510. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 15,549 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,99,659.
16,167 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,63,419 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.81 Cr (87,81,88,162) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 6.14%.