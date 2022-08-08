India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.56 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.56 Cr (2,06,56,54,741) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,95,158 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.95 Cr (3,95,17,944) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10412659

2nd Dose

10095569

Precaution Dose

6466927

FLWs

1st Dose

18432023

2nd Dose

17679680

Precaution Dose

12559454

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

39517944

2nd Dose

28729649

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61364340

2nd Dose

51505188

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

559848193

2nd Dose

510157649

Precaution Dose

33599308

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203753295

2nd Dose

195616592

Precaution Dose

21263233

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127484610

2nd Dose

122253712

Precaution Dose

34914716

Precaution Dose

10,88,03,638

Total

2,06,56,54,741

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,35,510. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 15,549 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,99,659.

16,167 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,63,419 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.81 Cr (87,81,88,162) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 6.14%.