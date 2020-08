1,810 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: 1,810 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha taking total recoveries to 28,697.

700 from Ganjam

202 from Khurdha

147 from Cuttack

136 from Gajapati

116 from Dhenkanal

106 from Sundergarh

62 from Sambalpur

55 from Rayagada

37 from Keonjhar

34 from Angul

24 from Kalahandi

22 from Koraput

20 from Jajpur

19 from Baragarh

17 from Balasore

15 from Bolangir

15 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Kendrapara

13 from Bhadrak

11 each from Deogarh & Nabarangpur

8 each from Jagatsinghpur & Jharsuguda

6 from Puri

5 from Boudh

4 from Sonepur

3 from Malkangiri

