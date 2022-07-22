National

731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country. State/UT wise number of KVKs, says Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : There are 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country. State/UT wise number of KVKs is given in Table below.

There are 38 KVKs under the control of State Governments, 66 under ICAR Institutes, 103 under NGOs, 506 under Agricultural Universities, 3 under Central Universities, 3 under Public Sector Undertakings, 7 under Deemed to be Universities and 5 under Other Educational Institutions.

The technologies developed out of research conducted by ICAR are taken to farmers’ fields for its assessment by KVKs to ascertain their location specificity under various farming systems. KVKs also conduct large number of technology demonstrations at farmers’ fields for their adoption by the farmers. The KVKs conducted 1.84 lakh assessment trials of technologies in farmers’ fields and 12.12 lakh demonstrations on different technologies related to crops, livestock, fisheries, farm machineries and other enterprises during the last five years.

State/UT wise number of KVKs

Name of State/ UT Total
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3
Andhra Pradesh 24
Arunachal Pradesh 17
Assam 26
Bihar 44
Chhattisgarh 28
Delhi 1
Goa 2
Gujarat 30
Haryana 18
Himachal Pradesh 13
Jammu & Kashmir 20
Jharkhand 24
Karnataka 33
Kerala 14
Ladakh 4
Lakshadweep 1
Madhya Pradesh 54
Maharashtra 50
Manipur 9
Meghalaya 7
Mizoram 8
Nagaland 11
Odisha 33
Puducherry 3
Punjab 22
Rajasthan 47
Sikkim 4
Tamil Nadu 32
Telangana 16
Tripura 8
Uttar Pradesh 89
Uttarakhand 13
West Bengal 23
Total 731

 

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

