731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country. State/UT wise number of KVKs, says Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : There are 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the country. State/UT wise number of KVKs is given in Table below.

There are 38 KVKs under the control of State Governments, 66 under ICAR Institutes, 103 under NGOs, 506 under Agricultural Universities, 3 under Central Universities, 3 under Public Sector Undertakings, 7 under Deemed to be Universities and 5 under Other Educational Institutions.

The technologies developed out of research conducted by ICAR are taken to farmers’ fields for its assessment by KVKs to ascertain their location specificity under various farming systems. KVKs also conduct large number of technology demonstrations at farmers’ fields for their adoption by the farmers. The KVKs conducted 1.84 lakh assessment trials of technologies in farmers’ fields and 12.12 lakh demonstrations on different technologies related to crops, livestock, fisheries, farm machineries and other enterprises during the last five years.

State/UT wise number of KVKs

Name of State/ UT Total Andaman & Nicobar Islands 3 Andhra Pradesh 24 Arunachal Pradesh 17 Assam 26 Bihar 44 Chhattisgarh 28 Delhi 1 Goa 2 Gujarat 30 Haryana 18 Himachal Pradesh 13 Jammu & Kashmir 20 Jharkhand 24 Karnataka 33 Kerala 14 Ladakh 4 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 54 Maharashtra 50 Manipur 9 Meghalaya 7 Mizoram 8 Nagaland 11 Odisha 33 Puducherry 3 Punjab 22 Rajasthan 47 Sikkim 4 Tamil Nadu 32 Telangana 16 Tripura 8 Uttar Pradesh 89 Uttarakhand 13 West Bengal 23 Total 731

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.