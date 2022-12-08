18 routes are operational in the North Eastern Region under the scheme RCS-UDAN to provide air connectivity : Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Market Development Assistance Scheme has been revised to include online promotions for the North Eastern Region (NER) and to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme. The Ministry also provides financial assistance to North Eastern states, which include assistance for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/festivals and tourism related events, information technology related projects, publicity campaigns, human resource development, market research etc.

Ministry of DoNER also supports tourism programmes/events regularly. ‘Destination North East’ event is organized annually to attract tourists.

27 cleanliness activities have been undertaken in the North East Region under the Ministry’s Swachhta Action Plan (SAP). The NER is the focus area of the RCS-UDAN launched to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity. Under the scheme, 18 routes in the NER are operational. Ministry of Railways has also upgraded its infrastructure in the North East by way of gauge conversion, introduction of Vista Dome coaches and upgradation of stations.

For giving a fillip to tourism in the NER the Ministry approved the project ‘Development of View Points in the North East Region’ at 22 scenic locations. The Ministry has identified and forwarded a list of 25 tourist sites which could be taken as pilot project for formation of a separate police unit in the States/UTs. Ministry has also set up a 24×7 Multi lingual tourist info helpline in 12 languages. A Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism have been adopted to encourage tourism activities. The Ministry also organized a National Conference of DGPs on Tourist Police Scheme on 19.10.2022 in New Delhi in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.