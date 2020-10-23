Bhubaneswar: 18 more COVID19 patients succumb in #Odisha, death toll rises to 1,214.

Demise of eighteen COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 76 year old male of Angul District.

2.A 38 year old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 62 year old male of Angul District.

4.A 43 year old male of Bhadrak District.

5.A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6.A 60 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

7. A 66 year old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 60 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 45 year old male of Gajapati district.

10. A 50 year old male of Gajapati district.

11.A 29 year old male of Jajpur district.

12.A 68 year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13.A 35 year old male of Khurdha district.

14.A 51 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15.A 70 year old male of Mayurbhanj District.

16.A 70 year old male of Malkangiri district.

17. A 50 year old male of Nabarangpur district.

18.A 64 year old male of Puri who was also suffering from Diabetes.

