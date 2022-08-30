17th National seminar on the subjects covered under 76th and 77th round of National Sample Survey (NSS)

New Delhi : The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation organizes National Seminars at regular intervals, usually after the release of survey reports based on data collected during National Sample Survey (NSS) Rounds, where experts/authors from different disciplines viz. Academia / Researchers/Central & State Govt. officers and other institutions/Universities are invited to present research papers. Till date sixteen (16) National Seminars have been organized by the Ministry in reputed Institutes/Universities across the country.

In the series, the 17th National Seminar covering NSS Survey Results taken up during 76th round (July – December, 2018) and 77th round (January – December, 2019) of NSS, is being organized by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kochi during 1st & 2nd September, 2022.

The Seminar will be attended by the Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India and other high dignitaries including Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professors and the Research Scholars of Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, Officers of MoSPI and Other Central Ministries/ Departments/Institutions. The Seminar will also be attended by the officials of Directorate of Economics & Statistics (DES), State Govt. of Kerala.

In the aforementioned seminar, various research papers would be presented and deliberated upon. The research papers will cover areas concerning the drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition in India, persons with disabilities in India as also the land and livestock holdings of households and situation assessment of agricultural household & debt & investment. The deliberation during the seminar are likely to bring to the fore various issues and concerns regarding aforestated aspects of the socio-economic parameters. These papers are also likely to throw some insights on the subjects under reference.