17th India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group Meeting held in Berlin

The 17th edition of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group (MCSG) meeting was held from 01-02 Oct 24 at Berlin, Germany. Discussions focused on new initiatives to further enhance the scope of bilateral military cooperation and to strengthen ongoing defence engagements across the spectrum. The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm, and cordial atmosphere.

The MCSG is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Department of International Cooperation Armed Forces, Germany. The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by the Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff for International Defence Cooperation and the Deputy Director, the Department of International Cooperation, Armed Forces Office from the German side.