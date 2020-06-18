174 new #Covid19 cases reported from #Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 174 new #Covid19 cases reported from #Odisha today. 146 cases detected from quarantine centres while 28 are local cases. State’s cumulative positive tally rises to 4512.

#Odisha’s fresh 174 #COVID cases are from:

Keonjhar: 5

Jajpur: 9

Nabarangpur: 7

Khordha: 10

Koraput: 6

Malkangiri: 1

Balasore: 34

Kalahandi: 6

Nuapada: 1

Kandhamal: 3

Bhadrak: 3

Ganjam: 56

Boudh: 2

Puri: 16

Sundargarh: 3

Kendrapada: 7

Bargarh: 4

Bolangir: 1

