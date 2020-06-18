174 new #Covid19 cases reported from #Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 174 new #Covid19 cases reported from #Odisha today. 146 cases detected from quarantine centres while 28 are local cases. State’s cumulative positive tally rises to 4512.
#Odisha’s fresh 174 #COVID cases are from:
Keonjhar: 5
Jajpur: 9
Nabarangpur: 7
Khordha: 10
Koraput: 6
Malkangiri: 1
Balasore: 34
Kalahandi: 6
Nuapada: 1
Kandhamal: 3
Bhadrak: 3
Ganjam: 56
Boudh: 2
Puri: 16
Sundargarh: 3
Kendrapada: 7
Bargarh: 4
Bolangir: 1
