1737 Family Pensioners’ Grievances Resolved in Month-Long Campaign by Department of Pensions

As a part of 100 days action plan of the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, a month-long Special Campaign to redress Family Pension grievances was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on 1st July, 2024.

This month-long Special Campaign, by its end, has crossed the 92% mark, with the redressal of 1737 Family Pension cases, out of the total 1891 family pension cases, identified for disposal at the commencement of the campaign. The remaining cases would be taken up by individual ministries/departments in the post campaign period

In this campaign, the coordinated efforts of 46 ministries/departments have benefited the Family Pensioners in terms of financial stability and social empowerment. DoPPW appreciates the immense contribution of all the stakeholders in making this campaign, a resounding success.

Some of the noteworthy cases, where Family pension grievances have been successfully redressed on the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online Portal, are as follows: