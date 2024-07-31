1737 Family Pensioners’ Grievances Resolved in Month-Long Campaign by Department of Pensions

As a part of 100 days action plan of the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, a month-long Special Campaign to redress Family Pension grievances was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on 1st July, 2024.
This month-long Special Campaign, by its end, has crossed the 92% mark, with the redressal of 1737 Family Pension cases, out of the total 1891 family pension cases, identified for disposal at the commencement of the campaign. The remaining cases would be taken up by individual ministries/departments in the post campaign period
In this campaign, the coordinated efforts of 46 ministries/departments have benefited the Family Pensioners in terms of financial stability and social empowerment. DoPPW appreciates the immense contribution of all the stakeholders in making this campaign, a resounding success.
Some of the noteworthy cases, where Family pension grievances have been successfully redressed on the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online Portal, are as follows:
- Ms. Himani Narzary (Guwahati, Assam) – Conversion of normal family pension to Extra-ordinary Pension with payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 24.92 lakh to the spouse after 34 years.
- Ms. Brij Rani Talwar (Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir) – Payment of Additional Family Pension with arrears amounting to Rs. 9.85 lakh to the spouse after 12 years.
- Ms. Harjit Kaur (Govind Nagar, Uttar Pradesh) -Sanction of Family Pension with payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 15.0 lakh to the dependent widow daughter after 18 years.
- Ms. Mageshwari (Vellore, Tamil Nadu) – Sanction of Family Pension with payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 10.64 lakh to the dependent unmarried daughter after 8 years.
- Ms. L Ibethoi Devi (Wangkhei Thangapat Mapal, Manipur)- Sanction of Family Pension arrears amounting to Rs. 11.63 lakh to the spouse after 18 years.
- Ms. Shon Kanwar (Jaipur, Rajasthan) – Payment of arrears of additional Family Pension amounting to Rs. 4.45 lakh to the spouse after 28 years.
- Ms. Gauri Kadam (Satara, Maharashtra) – Payment of Commuted Value of Pension amounting to Rs. 12.04 lakh to the spouse after 3 years.
- Wg Cdr C Ravishankar (Chennai, Tamilnadu) – Payment of three installments of OROP of Rs. 4.32 lakhs to the husband after 9 months.
- Ms. Shila Devi (Doda, Jammu and Kahmir)- Payment of OROP-II arrears amounting to Rs. 2 lakh to the spouse after 18 months.
- Ms. Bhanuben Bavanjibhai Sarvaiya (Junagadh, Gujarat) -Sanction of Family Pension and payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 5.17 lakh to dependent widow daughter after 4 years.
- Sh. Ashish Verma (Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh) Sanction of Family Pension with arrears of Rs. 4.8 lakh to 22 years old dependent son after 16 months.
- Ms. Phoolan Devi (Jhajjar, Haryana)- Payment of arrears of OROP of Rs. 3.76 lakh to the spouse after 18 months.
- Ms. Sarabjit Kaur (Moga, Punjab)- Correction of family pensioner’s name and date of birth in the PPO.
- Ms. Jagir Kaur (Tarn Taran, Punjab) – Payment of arrears of revised FMA (Fixed Medical Allowance) to the spouse after 6 years.
- Ms. Lajya Devi (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh) – Resumption of family pension, stopped due to non-submission of DLC with payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 4.16 lakh after 8 months.