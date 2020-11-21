17 more patients succumb to COVID19 in Odisha Today; death toll mounts to 1625

Bhubanneswr: 17 more patients succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours; death toll mounts to 1625.

Demise of 17 COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.An 81-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from LT Renal CELL Carcinoma, Post Nephrectomy, Post Chemotherapy, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension

2.A 65-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from CAD (S/P CABG on 10.08.2020)

3.A 55-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 58-year-old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 60-year-old male of Ganjam district.

6.A 58-year-old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 57-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Post CABG.

8.A 59-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 65-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 29-year-old female of Keonjhar district.

11.A 44-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism & Hypertension.

12.A 40-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 72-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 53-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD & Old MI.

15.A 78-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

16.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Jaundice & Severe Anaemia.

17.A 50-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

