17 more patients die due to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,089.

Demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 60-year old female of Cuttack district.

2.A 57-year old female of Nayagarh.

3. A 70-year old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from old Cerebrovascular Accident with Hemiplegia.

4. A 28-year old male of Cuttack District.

5. An 85-year old female of Jajpur District.

6. A 55-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 49-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

9. A 42-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertensions.

11. A 58-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Renal Failure.

12. A 55-year old male of Boudh district.

13. A 70-year old male of Kalahandi district.

14. A 36-year old female of Sundargarh district.

15. A 69-year old male of Rourkela.

16. A 60-year old female of Ganjam district.

17. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypothyroidism.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2470 new Covid19 cases including 1462 positives from quarantine while the rest 1008 are local contact cases. Total positive caseload in the State rises to 262011.

Related

comments