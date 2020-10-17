17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: 17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,121.

Demise of seventeen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 56 year old male of Anugul District who was also suffering from Hypertension, CAD, BHP, Generalised lymphadenopathy.

2.A 69 year old male of Balasore District who was suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.A 57 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 73 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypothyroidism & Hypertension.

6.A 76 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 65 year old female of Cuttack who was also suffering from CAD & Hypertensions.

8.A 49 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9.A 79 year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10.A 53 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & CKD.

11.A 74year old male of Keonjhar district.

12. A 37 year old female of Khurdha District.

13.A 58 year old male of Mayurbhanja District.

14.A 66 year old male of Nayagarh district.

15. A 77 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16.A 64 year old female of Rourkela who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

17.A 75 year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

