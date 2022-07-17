16th round of military-level talks between India and China to be held today

New Delhi: The 16th round of military talks between India and China will be held today. Army commanders of the two countries will meet on the Indian Side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point this morning. AIR correspondent reports that today’s talks will mainly focus on disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

”After two years of face off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, Commander level officers of both armies meeting for the 16th time on Sunday at 9.30 hours.

This round of talks is followed by external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali.

India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang and Demchok for restoration of peace and tranquillity along the border in eastern Ladakh.

India may also rise concerns about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) flying fighter jets provocatively close to Indian positions at one of the friction points at the Line of Actual Control, LAC.

There was no breakthrough in the 15th round of talks held in March between the two sides.

In the meantime, ahead of the 16th round of talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping, made a four day visit this week, to the Xinjiang region and interacted with the troops and officers.

On the other hand, Tibetan Spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama suggested that India and China resolve the problems through talks in a peaceful manner.

Leh-based Fire and Fury General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta will lead the Indian Army delegation while South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin will lead the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the talks.