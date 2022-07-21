16th Presidential Election: Droupadi Murmu ahead of Yashwant Sinha after second round of counting

New Delhi: The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance NDA Droupadi Murmu is leading by a big margin after 2nd round of counting. She has got 71.79 percent of the total votes counted so far.

The total valid votes counted so far is 1886 valued at 6 lakh 73 thousand 175. Ms Murmu has got 1349 votes valued at 4 lakh 83 thousand 299. Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has been voted 537 votes valued at 1 lakh 89 thousand 876.

Briefing media at the Parliament House, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is also the Returning Officer of the polls, said that after 2nd round, where ballot paper of first 10 states is alphabetically counted, total valid votes are One thousand 138 and their total value is 1 lakh 49 thousand 575.

He said, out of this, Droupadi Murmu secured 809 votes valued at one lakh five thousand 299 and Yashwant Sinha bagged 329 votes valued at 44 thousand 276. The Counting is still on and expected to be completed late this evening.