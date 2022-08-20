New Delhi : The 16th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Singapore were held in Singapore on 19 August 2022 and were co-chaired by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Mr. Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

2.​ During the FOCs, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the present level of engagements. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, startups and innovation, fintech, smart cities, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity. Defence cooperation between both countries was also reviewed. The two sides noted the increase in tourist arrivals from India in recent months and the need to further facilitate travel. Given that Singapore is the current country coordinator for India in ASEAN, the two sides exchanged views on India-ASEAN engagements and raising of the relationship to a higher level. Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two sides reiterated their firm commitment to work towards further strengthening of India-Singapore multi-faceted relations and deepening of the strategic partnership.

3.​The next round of FOCs will be held in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates.