16,73,115 hybrid or electric vehicles currently in use in India : Krishan Pal Gurjar

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that in order to promote adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in the country, the Government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since 2015. Presently, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

Further, following steps have been taken by the Government for adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in the country:

The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September, 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years. GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the details of personal vehicles which are hybrid or electric and are currently use in the country, State-wise including the State of Gujarat is below.

Sl. No. State Name Fuel Type Grand Total ELECTRIC (BOV) DIESEL/ HYBRID PETROL/ HYBRID 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 87 0 56 143 2 Andhra Pradesh 40,370 8 4,017 44,395 3 Arunachal Pradesh 22 70 505 597 4 Assam 2,908 1,375 10,410 14,693 5 Bihar 15,713 1,719 10,550 27,982 6 Chandigarh 1,772 563 3,794 6,129 7 Chhattisgarh 25,064 781 15,231 41,076 8 Delhi 57,013 16,697 38,552 1,12,262 9 Goa 7,645 629 3,884 12,158 10 Gujarat 86,116 20,355 41,109 1,47,580 11 Haryana 20,181 7,534 25,511 53,226 12 Himachal Pradesh 1,452 888 3,548 5,888 13 Jammu and Kashmir 3,637 1,202 3,198 8,037 14 Jharkhand 10,311 3,626 11,823 25,760 15 Karnataka 1,48,494 4,626 50,472 2,03,592 16 Kerala 53,008 9,161 34,694 96,863 17 Ladakh 37 11 119 167 18 Madhya Pradesh 36,162 6 5,938 42,106 19 Maharashtra 1,93,498 33,568 69,120 2,96,186 20 Manipur 220 156 754 1,130 21 Meghalaya 68 135 566 769 22 Mizoram 56 26 231 313 23 Nagaland 56 63 518 637 24 Odisha 37,663 1,958 15,247 54,868 25 Puducherry 3,028 563 1,969 5,560 26 Punjab 14,186 3,901 13,770 31,857 27 Rajasthan 81,977 8,636 20,296 1,10,909 28 Sikkim 10 87 101 198 29 Tamil Nadu 1,11,604 7,579 49,823 1,69,006 30 Tripura 277 47 460 784 31 UT of DNH and DD 195 328 894 1,417 32 Uttar Pradesh 42,906 14,516 47,614 1,05,036 33 Uttarakhand 9,056 2,564 4,799 16,419 34 West Bengal 12,625 4,830 17,917 35,372 Grand Total 10,17,417 1,48,208 5,07,490 16,73,115

Note:

1. Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are in the process of migrating to Vahan and the data shown above is only partial, as available in Vahan DB.

2. Further, Telangana and Lakshadweep data are not available in Online Vahan DB and hence not provided.