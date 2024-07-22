165 Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals Functional in Country

At present, there are 165 Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals in the country, out of which 106 hospitals are run by the states and 59 hospitals are run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The average bed occupancy rate of ESI hospitals across the country is 46%, which includes 57% (approximately) bed occupancy rate of ESI hospitals run by the ESI Corporation and 35% (approximately) bed occupancy rate of ESI hospitals run by the states.

The ESI Corporation has given in-principle approval for setting up of four new 100 bedded ESI hospitals, one each at Darjeeling (Siliguri), Purba Medinapore (Haldia), North 24 Pargana (Garshyamnagar) and Paschim Midnapore (Kharagpur) in the state of West Bengal.