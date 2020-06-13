16 new COVID19 Positive cases reported today in #Odisha’s Kalahandi

Report by Debadatta Panda , Bhawanipatna : Today 16 new COVID19 Positive cases including one Covid warrior reported from Kalahandi, which is the highest number of detected positive cases in a single day in the district of Kalahandi so far. These cases include 14 male and 2 female. 14 of them are from TMC in Lanjigarh block including a Covid warrior. Among them 11 with travel history to Tamil Nadu, 2 to Gujarat and 1 Karnataka and one Covid warrior on duty. There is another positive case detected from one TMC in Jaipatna block with travel history to Russia.

With these 16 new cases total positive cases in Kalahandi so far reached 57 out of them 21 have been cured and discharged from Covid hospital including one patient cured and discharged today. Now there are a total 36 active cases under treatment in the Covid Hospital, Bhawanipatna.

As everyday corona positive case is detected in Kalahandi everyday so that the intellectuals worried about it and suggest in social media that administration to take better way to prevent it.

