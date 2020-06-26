16 new COVID19 positive cases reported from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reports 16 new Covid cases including 2 from home quarantine & 14 local contact cases. Total Covid19 tally rises to 274 with 132 active cases. The State capital also reports 11 more recoveries.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 26th Jun 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/gKqXu6J0wn

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 26, 2020