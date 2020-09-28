16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha Today; Toll rises to 813

Bhubaneswar: 16 more succumb to COVID19 in #Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll rises to 813.

Demise of sixteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 55 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2.A 65 year old female of Balasore district.

3.A 63 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 78 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Post Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting status.

5. A 63 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

6.A 66 year old male of Bolangir district.

7.A 67 year old male of Cuttack district.

8.A 61 year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9.A 55 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10.A 45 year old female of Kalahandi district.

11. A 63 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12.A 70 year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

13.A 40 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

14.A 54 year old male of Nawarangapur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

15. A 65 year old male of Puri district.

16.A 79 year old male of Puri district.

