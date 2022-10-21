16 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology for 10 indigenous technologies handed over to 13 industries by DRDO during ‘Bandhan’ ceremony of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over 16 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) for 10 DRDO-developed technologies to 13 industries during the ‘Bandhan’ ceremony of the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 20, 2022. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony, which saw a total of 451 Memoranda of Understanding, Transfer of Technology agreements and Product Launches. Of the 451, there were 345 MoUs, 42 Major Announcements, 46 Product Launches and 18 ToTs. The contribution of Gujarat was 28 MoUs and one Product Launch. It envisages investment worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited concluded a contract for 70 HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore.

The technologies transferred by DRDO are from the area of electronics, laser technology, armaments, material science, combat vehicles, naval systems and sensors etc. The products include Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR), Semi-Solid Metal (SSM) Processing Technology for Aluminum Alloys, High Oxidative and Thermal Stability Oil (DMS Hots Oil-I), Nuclear Shielding Pads for Combat Vehicles, 120mm Tandem Warhead System for Anti-Tank Application, High Energy Material (TNSTAD), Laser-Based End Game Fuze, Multi-kW Laser Beam Directing Optical Channel (BDOC), SHAKTI EW System. These high-technology products will provide impetus to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ drive of the Government and boost the defence manufacturing sector through self-reliance, besides enhancing the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and OSD, Department of Defence Shri Giridhar Aramane were among those who attended the ceremony.