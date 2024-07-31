16 Lakh Ghost Ration Cards Found in Odisha; KYC Norms Implemented

Over 16 lakh ghost ration card holders have been identified under Odisha’s food security scheme, according to Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra. Addressing the Assembly, Patra noted 6,19,836 new ration card applications. He urged those previously removed due to political reasons to reapply. The government has started KYC updates to verify beneficiaries, removing deceased individuals and issuing new cards to eligible applicants, aiming to eliminate ghost card holders.