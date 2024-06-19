16.47 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in the month of April, 2024

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 16.47 lakh new employees have been added in the month of April, 2024.

Around 18,490 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of April, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Through the data, it is noticeable that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 16.47 lakh employees added during the month, 7.84 lakh employees amounting to around 47.60% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.38 lakh in April, 2024. Besides, a total of 53 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of April, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.