16.03 lakh new employees added under ESI Scheme in February, 2023

16.03 lakh new employees have been added in Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) in the month of February, 2023, as per provisional payroll data released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).



As per data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered in the month of February, 2023 under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme ensuring social security cover to their employees.



Employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, as 7.42 lakh employees amounting to 46% of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group. It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country.



Gender-wise analysis of payroll data of February, 2023 indicates addition of 3.12 lakh female workers under ESI Scheme. The data shows that a total 49 transgender employees got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of February 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.



The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.